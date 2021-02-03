Quesnel City Council has approved a funding application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust to look into the possibility of building a new hangar out at the airport.

It is for a 10 thousand dollar grant from NDI’s Capital Investment Analysis funding program.

Lindsay Blair is the City’s Community Development Coordinator.

“This project is for an airport hangar investment analysis which will provide a business case and estimate the expected cash flow of a new hangar, access the riskiness of those flows, determine the need for a new airport hangar, estimate the appropriate opportunity cost of capital, and determine the project’s profitability and break even characteristics.”

Council also voted in favour of spending 10 thousand dollars of its own money towards this project.

It will come out of some of the COVID Safe Restart grant from the province in this year’s operating budget.

The possibility of a hangar is part of Council’s Airport Strategic Plan with the idea that it would attract aviation related businesses to the airport.