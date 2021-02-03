Cariboo residents are asked to keep an eye on their mail over the next few days for a special delivery.

For decades the War Amps of Canada have been sending Canadians key tags, a service that helps return lost keys.

James Jordan, Public Awareness Officer with the War Amps of Canada, said when you receive the key tag in the mailbox it’s already activated by a confidential number on it that links your name and address to it so lost keys can be identified and shipped back to the owner.

Jordan said one of the ways lost keys with the War Amp tag on them can be returned is by dropping them in a mailbox.

“It will be shipped back to our main key tag headquarters in Toronto and that’s where we’ll identify who’s keys they are by the confidential number on it. When we do get that key tag at the plant we’ll identify who belongs to and then we’ll send it back out for shipping to the person who owns them free of charge”.

Jordan added that if you do find someone’s keys with the War Amps key tag on them, instead of dropping them into a mailbox you can always call the 1-800 number on the back as well.

Since amputee veterans started the Key Tag Service in 1946, more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys have been returned to their owners.

Key tags are produced in Canada at the War Amps sheltered workshop employing persons with disabilities.