A man arrested for the theft of equipment from the Tyee Lake Fire Hall is set to appear in court on February 10th.

Michael Sheldon Johnson was arrested by members of the Williams Lake RCMP on January 28th, 2021, on seven outstanding warrants after failing to attend court as required. One of the warrants Johnson was arrested on was in relation to water pumps stolen from the Tyee Lake Fire Hall in November 2020, Johnson received a number of charges involved in the theft.

Johnson was also arrested on a number of additional warrants dating back to January 2020.

Johnson was held in custody by Williams Lake RCMP, and appeared before a Judge the morning he was arrested. After a bail hearing and opposition by Crown Counsel, Johnson was placed on release order with several strict conditions which Williams Lake RCMP will monitor closely.

Johnson is set to re-appear in court on February 10th.