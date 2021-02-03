Emergency services cleaning up after MVI in the Horse Lake Road, Highway 97 intersection
Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now
100 Mile House Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Horse Lake Road and Highway 97 Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say the collision involved a white pickup truck and a red car. It is reported one of the vehicles failed to yield in the intersection and collided with the other vehicle. No injuries are reported at this time.
The vehicles have been cleared from the intersection, crews are cleaning the intersection of debris.