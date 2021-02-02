Quesnel’s Gold Pan was once again an item on the agenda at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, this time the formal intention on how to pay for the back drop, some signage, landscaping and lighting.

Even City Manager Byron Johnson made light of the situation, in making a recommendation…

“Just because we can’t get enough I’m talking about the Gold Pan. Council had quite an extensive discussion as part of our capital plan process which was formally approved to do the Gold Pan project. At that point in time staff said we would apply to NDIT for grant funding for 30 thousand dollars to help offset the cost of the work that we plan to do with the Gold Pan sign.”

Failing that, Council also passed a motion to use its own money to pay for the project…

“That Council supports a 30 thousand dollar contribution from Council Initiatives Fund if the NDIT application is not successful. And what the intent is from the perspective of administrative efficiencies so we can stop bringing report after report on this issue, we’re just done once.”

Only Councillor Ron Paull, who has consistently opposed the relocation of the Gold Pan, was opposed to both recommendations.

The cost, without a 30 thousand dollar grant, would be $71,127.