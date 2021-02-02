Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health has identified an additional 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to a community cluster in the Williams Lake area (Cariboo Chilcotin local health area)

The cluster was first declared on January 20.

Since January first, a total of 375 people tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 96 cases are currently active and in isolation.

Interior Health says of the 14 COVID-19 cases linked to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital outbreak, one case remains active.

Twelve staff and two patients have been linked to that outbreak

Interior Health says COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior.

Most of the transmission related to this community cluster, which was first declared on January 20, has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.