(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health officials reported 429 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the provincial total to 68,366.

35 of the new cases were found in Northern Health, the region’s total count is now 3,524.

Interior Health’s total went up by 51 for a total of 6,396 since the pandemic began.

“We’re seeing an encouraging trend in our COVID-19 curve,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference.

There are 4,542 active cases in BC, 294 people are currently hospitalized with 82 of them in ICU.

Currently, 7,080 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 61,129 people who tested positive have recovered.

There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,218 deaths in BC, meanwhile, the provincial recovery rate reaches 89%.

To date, 140,452 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 5,097 of which are second doses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced investments to support vaccine, therapeutic, and biomanufacturing projects in Canada.

One of the investments is up to $25.1 million into Precision NanoSystems Incorporated (PNI), a Vancouver-based biotechnology company.

Breakdown:

North +35 – (3,524)

Interior +51 – (6,396)

Van Coastal + 112 (15,738)

Fraser + 202 – (40,879)

Island : +27 – (1,702)