University Hospital of Northern BC (photo from mypgnow staff)

(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Two more residents at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George have died since the last update by Northern Health.

The outbreak, declared on December 12, has seen 48 residents and 14 staff test positive for the virus.

16 residents have died since the outbreak was declared.

Nine patients have died from COVID-19 on the University Hospital’s Internal Medicine Unit as of today (Tuesday).

Declared December 29, 21 patients have tested positive as well as 12 staff.

In Prince Rupert, 25 residents of the Acropolis Manor and 15 staff members have contracted the virus.

Nine residents have died.

As of yesterday (Monday) a total of 74 people have died in the region.