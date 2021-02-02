One person is dead and another seriously injured after two SUV’s collided on Highway 97 at French Road.

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sargeant Richard Weseen said this morning around 9:40 RCMP responded to the report of a head-on collision on Highway 97 just south of the Kersley General Store.

Weseen said a northbound SUV lost control after the trailer it was pulling started to fishtail then the SUV crossed the center line and collided with a southbound SUV.

The lone occupant of the northbound SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the southbound vehicle sustained serious injuries and was flown for medical treatment from the Quesnel Airport by BC Ambulance Service.

Weseen said the investigation into this collision is still ongoing.