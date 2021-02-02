Homes to rent in Williams Lake are not easy to come by these days.

Property Manager Marylin Martin believes the 2017 fires are a factor in the housing shortage today.

“A lot of people lost their homes, people were buying homes and kicking the tenants out and using the homes for themselves,” Martin says, “You’d have your up and down suite, so you would be losing two homes, two different sets of tenants, and then it would become one house, for an owner-occupied, do the math, there’s a lot of people that don’t have homes now.”

Martin says a lot of investors sold homes because of the 2017 wildfires.

Martin says out of the 98 properties she manages, she only has one available. Across the rest of Williams Lake, the number of properties is unclear.