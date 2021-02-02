Residents in the 108 Mile Ranch area could see some smoke in the near future.

The Cariboo Regional District has started fire hazard reduction activities in the area. The work is taking place along lakeshore trails near West Beach and Sepa Lake, near Donsleequa Drive, and a small area in the Walker Valley.

For the next 4-6 weeks, crews will be pruning, thinning, chipping, and if conditions permit controlled burning. Residents can expect to see smoke in the air. Chainsaws and other work equipment may be heard during working hours as well.