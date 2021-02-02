The Forest Enhancement Society of BC has allocated $3 million dollars in new grants.

The money is to support jobs in the forestry sector and increase the use of wood fiber that otherwise would be burned as slash.

In the Cariboo region, $200,000 went to Atlantic Power (Williams Lake) Ltd to help local First Nations companies deliver fiber to Atlantic Power for electricity generation. (about 15,385 cubic meters in the Cariboo region))

$135,000 to Cariboo Pulp and Paper (Quesnel) to transport low-value pulp fiber which otherwise would be uneconomical to move, to manufacture pulp. (about 9,122 cubic meters in the Cariboo region)

$133,745 to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, which has a location in Williams Lake, to increase fibre use by manufacturing wood pellets, about 45,803 cubic meters at various locations across the province.

AND $83,100 TO ?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd. to use waste fiber from a tree stand rehabilitation project for energy or wood pellet production. (about 10,000 cubic meters in the Cariboo Chilcotin District)

The latest round of funding supports 15 different projects in different regions of the province.

The projects will allow about 250,000 cubic meters of post-harvest waste wood to be used in the production of pulp, wood pellets, electricity, and compost for soil remediation.