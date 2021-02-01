Interior Health updated today (February 1) the outbreak at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake that was declared back on January 13.

In a release, Interior Health said Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases, 12 staff members, and two patients.

Interior Health said the patients are not new cases but are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak identified during the investigation.

When the outbreak was declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital last month, Interior Health said there was no evidence of patient exposure but four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19