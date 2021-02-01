It took a while, but Winter has finally come to the Cariboo.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven says weather patterns in the Cariboo switched to normal, and temperatures even got to below normal temperatures as well. “Those cold temperatures are going to continue for the next two weeks at least,” Erven says “we’ve got highs of near-normal temperatures, which would be near -1. We will see temperatures drop mid-week to daytime highs of -4, and that colder than normal pattern is going to stick around through the second week of February.”

Erven says January was an interesting month. “We lacked that true arctic air, typically we see temperatures diving down to the negative teens, and really throughout January, especially January 1st and 2nd, we saw daytime highs of plus 6, plus 7 degrees,” Erven explains, “It wasn’t until about January 20th the switch was flipped and we started to see normal and below normal temperatures, as January drew to a close”.

Erven says Quesnel, Williams Lake, and Prince George were all 3 to 4 degrees above normal when all temperatures over the month of January were averaged together. Erven says it was the 9th warmest January on record, records were not available for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.