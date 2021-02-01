The lockdown in the Canim Lake Band is showing signs of success enough to lift the lockdown.

Active cases are starting to be outnumbered by recoveries. A majority of eligible members have received vaccinations as well. Working from the guidance provided by Interior Health, the community lockdown has been lifted.

Steps are still being taken to limit the risk of exposure. Affected families in the Canim Lake Community will remain in isolation at this time, and access to the community will be limited. The schools and band offices will re-open in phases as well.

Canim Lake will remain under outbreak status for four more weeks.