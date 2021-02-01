Two hunting rifles were stolen over the weekend in Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says they received a call yesterday ( January 31st) afternoon just after 2:30 that the firearms were taken from a ’92 GMC pickup on Pigeon and 11th Avenue.

Byron says a Sako 85 rifle with a scope and a Winchester 223 rifle along with a black gun case were taken from the vehicle.

Police believe they were taken sometime between 7:30 the night before and before the call was made yesterday afternoon.