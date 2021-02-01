The River Valley Trail in Williams Lake could remain closed until the fall.

Emergency response works due to last year’s flooding have come to a close, and recovery works for permanent infrastructure are expected to begin this spring.

The River Valley Trail will remain until further notice, but it could take some time to reopen. Williams Lake Manager of Public Works Pat Mahood says the bridge will remain closed during the course of recovery works. “The closure will be over the winter, in the spring we’re going to recovery works,” Mahood says, “I’m hoping that’s going to get wrapped up this year, and we’ll be looking fresh into the fall to get the recreation corridor back open”.

In the meantime, The City of Williams Lake is encouraging the public to explore other recreation activities.