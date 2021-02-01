A Quesnel man, charged in connection with a major weapons seizure, is scheduled to go to trial in the fall.

31-year old Eric Heidemann is due back in court on September 20th.

Heidemann was one of three people arrested back on September 10th of this past year after RCMP executed a search warrant at two residences on West Fraser Road.

Sergeant Richard Weseen said at the time that “the arsenal of firearms that were seized was quite disturbing.”

He says they seized 14 in total, including five assault rifles, four handguns, two shotguns and an UZI submachine gun, as well as silencers and large firearm magazines.

Heidemann is facing a variety of weapons-related charges, while charges against the other two people, 30-year old Steven Micheal Lindstrom and 36-year old Katherine Danielle Barschel, have been stayed.