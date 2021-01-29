The City of Williams Lake is taking a shot at winning this year’s Kraft Hockeyville Competition.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Guillermo Angel said it’s a chance for the City to win $250,000 to improve the arenas at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and host an NHL exhibition game.

Angel says it would be fantastic if they were able to apply and win but help from the community is needed and here he explains how residents can do that.

“By going to the Kraft Hockeyville competition page for the City of Williams Lake and sharing stories, pictures, videos, notes about the arena explaining how Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has affected you and your family and how it’s brought a positive light, what hockey means to you, what hockey means to the community”.

Angel added that Williams Lake is completely surrounded by a rich hockey culture and you can see it from the parents that tie the shoelaces of their kids for their first time on the ice to those in our community who are playing minor hockey, and of course, Carey Price who’s playing in the NHL.

In a release from the City they shared the following:

We receive points in the following four ways:

10 points for shared stories at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

5 points for sharing our Hockeyville page on Twitter using the share button

3 points for uploading photos of our arena at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

1 point for adding a note or an emoji at www.williamslake.ca/krafthockeyville

Stories will be judged on the following criteria:

Depiction of the nominated community’s spirit and passion for hockey (50%)

Description of the Arena’s importance to you, your family, and your community (25%)

Description of how the prize money would be used (25%)

The City of Williams Lake took part in the Kraft Hockeyville Competition last year and were unfortunately unsuccessful but Angel said with the community’s rally we might be this year.

The deadline to get your entries in is February 14th.