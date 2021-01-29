100 Mile House Conservation Officers recently received a report of an injured deer in the 100 Mile House area and had to euthanize the animal.

The injured animal was noted to be a fawn of the year when it was located and had lost the use of its left hind leg. As a result of its injury, Conservation Officers made the decision to euthanize the animal to end its suffering.

During the examination of the carcass, officers noted the animal’s injuries were consistent with a domestic dog attack. According to Conservation Officers, the injuries are similar to what a coyote or wolf would cause, but coyotes and wolves kill and consume their prey.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offense to allow dogs to hunt or pursue game except in accordance with the regulations. Further to this, conservation officers that witness dogs chasing, harassing, or attacking game will be killed, and the owners will be charged with fines starting at $230 dollars.

People are reminded they are responsible for keeping their dogs under control at all times. Those that do not need to be aware of the consequences of allowing their dogs to roam at large. Anyone who sees any public safety, wildlife, or environmental violations is encouraged to report them to Report All Poachers and Polluters toll-free number, 1-877-952-7277.