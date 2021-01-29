A 100 Mile House woman has been reunited with lost her backpack that contained a number of valuables in it that included a wedding ring.

It had fallen out of their vehicle back on January 20th while traveling from a location along Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House to their residence near Canim Lake.

Police completed patrols along the route while attending other complaints but did not find it.

The next day, the woman’s friend found the backpack hanging from a telephone pole near the Canim Lake Store with all the valuables still inside.

100 Mile House Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said it’s nice to be able to say we live in a pretty good community.