A Traffic Stop By 100 Mile House RCMP Led To The Seizure Of Drugs And A Firearm.
-Photo: C Adams, MyCaribooNow
Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said during a traffic stop just before 11 last Friday (January 22nd) a male driver who is known to Police was arrested for an outstanding endorsed warrant.
Neilsen said a search incidental to arrest resulted in locating drug paraphernalia on his person, resulting in the vehicle being searched as a result of possession of a controlled substance.
A .22 rifle was located in the trunk of the vehicle and seized by Police.
Nielsen said a small bag was located under the driver’s seat, which contained a substance believed to a fentanyl hybrid with the street name of “down”.
The man was released roadside with a court date in April 2021 and Neilsen said the investigation is ongoing.