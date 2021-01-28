Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said during a traffic stop just before 11 last Friday (January 22nd) a male driver who is known to Police was arrested for an outstanding endorsed warrant.

Neilsen said a search incidental to arrest resulted in locating drug paraphernalia on his person, resulting in the vehicle being searched as a result of possession of a controlled substance.

A .22 rifle was located in the trunk of the vehicle and seized by Police.

Nielsen said a small bag was located under the driver’s seat, which contained a substance believed to a fentanyl hybrid with the street name of “down”.

The man was released roadside with a court date in April 2021 and Neilsen said the investigation is ongoing.