(From the files of Brendan Pawliw MyPGNow.com staff)

A retired Prince George man is $675,000 richer after getting lucky on a Set for Life, Scratch and Win ticket.

On January 5th, Frank Martin purchased three tickets at a gas station on Sintich Road.

After striking out on his first two tickets, the third time was the charm for Martin as his last ticket proved to be the winner.

“I scanned them under my phone and they said not a winner and I am sitting in my chair and by now, and I scanned the other one and it said a unity so I turned the ticket over and it said that I won set for life.”

Martin was in shock when he found out.

“I dropped my drink and I fell on the floor hanging on to the ticket and I was just surprised.”

When asked if he still plans to buy any more lottery tickets, Martin came back with a pretty quick answer.

“Yes, I still play the odd time and I play 6/49 and Lotto Max all the time.”

Martin spent 38 years working for the City of Prince George.

He plans to use some of the money to fix his truck and then once the pandemic is over he plans on taking a cruise or travelling up the Alaska Highway.