The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has reported a decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in two out of the four health regions in the Cariboo between January 17th and 23rd.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin region continues to have the largest number of new cases. 120 cases were confirmed in the area, a total of more than 20 per 100,000 people. This number is still a decrease from the previous week (January 10th-16th), when 140 new cases were confirmed.

The 100 Mile House region saw the biggest decrease percentage-wise. 13 total cases (10.1-15 cases per 100,000 people) were confirmed in the area last week, nearly half of the 24 cases confirmed in the week prior.

Quesnel’s case numbers remain steady, with 3 new cases confirmed both last week and the week prior.

The South Cariboo region saw a slight increase, 3 new cases have been confirmed in the area, an increase from one case in the previous week.

These numbers account for a total of 139 confirmed cases in the Cariboo between January 17th and 23rd, a decrease from 169 between January 10th and 16th.