Two people charged in connection with a drug and firearms investigation in Williams Lake will go to trial in the fall.

Jennifer Bach and Trent Gullickson are due back in provincial court on October 18th.

Four days have been set aside for their trial.

They are facing numerous firearms offences, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Bach is also charged with one count of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit stopped a vehicle during an active firearms investigation back on June 23rd of last year.

Police say a male and a female were in possession of a dozen firearms, 8 pellet guns, prohibited magazines, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine.