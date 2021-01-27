Wildfire risk reduction work is set to begin and will take place east of highway 97 near the Williams airport behind Hillside Road.

The objectives are to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire in the area and the project vocers about 41 hectares.

About 1200 hectares of land in and around Williams Lake are slated for treatment over the next two years.

While work is underway, trails in the area will be closed on days when contractors are working nearby.

Signage and roadblocks will be placed on the trails during these times.

Risk reduction activities may include:

removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs

retention of broadleaf species

reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning or chipping and grinding the material for offsite use

thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees

removing some of the dead standing trees

and pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into treetops

Many of these locations were identified as treatment priorities in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan which was developed by multiple agencies, communities, and First Nations.

Preliminary fieldwork and planning for these projects began in 2019.