A Quesnel man, the co-accused in a serious assault, has pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him.

21-year old Kelly Gerk pled guilty on Tuesday to aggravated assault.

He’s due back in court on February 9th, likely to fix a date for sentencing.

21-year old Colton Roy, who was also charged in connection with this case, also pled guilty to aggravated assault back in August and was sentenced to an additional 660 days in jail.

He also got credit for 435 days time served.

Both men were charged following an incident in April of 2019.

RCMP say they received a report at around 4 a.m. of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street in downtown Quesnel.

Police say the man was rushed to G.R Baker Hospital with severe injuries before he was transported down to Vancouver.