In a letter to Williams Lake City Council dated January 13th, the Census Management Office for Statistics Canada asked for support to increase awareness of the census that will be taking place this May.

Council gave its approval with Mayor Walt Cobb saying that the reason they brought it to Council is because they wanted the City to emphasize the importance to residents of the benefits the census has to the community.

By completing the census it will have a direct impact on gathering the data needed to plan, develop and evaluate programs and services like daycare, family services, schools, housing, emergency services, roads, public transportation, and skills training for employment.

Statistics Canada also said in their letter that this year’s census will be done through a questionnaire online at census.gc.ca.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada has adapted to ensure that the 2021 Census is conducted throughout the country in the best way possible, using a safe and secure approach.