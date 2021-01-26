(From the files of Catherine Garrett MyPGNow.com staff)

B.C health officials have reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 38 more in Northern Health for a total of 3,241 and 54 in the Interior Health Region bringing that total to 5,927.

“The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 is much higher than we want it to be. We are asking for everyone’s help to bend our curve back down. This is especially critical with the presence of variant viruses in our province,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“With each new case, we have the opportunity to stop the virus in its tracks, break the chains of transmission and bring our numbers down. Each of us has the ability to do that.”

Currently, 6,450 people are under active public health monitoring.

Meanwhile, 89.5 percent of people who have contracted the virus have recovered.

“Our greatest source of transmission comes from when we spend time with those outside of our household, work, or school bubble. That is why staying small and equally important, avoiding all unnecessary travel, is what we need to do right now,” she said.

On the vaccine front, 122,359 doses have been given out, and 4.105 people have received a second dose.