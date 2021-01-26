Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health has identified an additional 46 cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin cluster that was first declared on Wednesday, January 20th.

Since January 1, a total of 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 150 cases are currently active.

The outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is 13 cases among staff.

No patients have been affected and the public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care and to please continue with any scheduled procedures.

COVID-19 self-isolation is not required after visiting the hospital.

Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

They are also asked to please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.