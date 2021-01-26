100 Mile House RCMP are seeking information in a case of a stolen truck that was later found burnt to the ground.

100 Mile House RCMP received a call the morning of January 26th, 2021, from the owner of a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, saying the vehicle was stolen from their driveway the 5500 block of 103 Mile Lake Road. The owner reported waking up and finding the vehicle was gone, with all keys for the vehicle accounted for. Later in the day RCMP received a call from a property owner reporting the stolen Ram truck burnt to the ground on their property.

Investigation at the scene pointed toward a possible item purchased at 7-11 in 100 Mile House. The investigating officer viewed security footage from the store and was able to determine a person of interest. The individual and vehicle in these photos may or may not have anything to do with the offense, given the purchase made and timeline of the investigation, police are looking to speak with the person(s) in the vehicle or the male in the blue jacket and grey ball cap.

If you have any information regarding this offense or recognize the individual or vehicle in the photos, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can use BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.