Another year has passed for the Starry Nights fundraiser in 100 Mile House, and a record number of donations has been raised.

This year the fundraiser supported the new palliative care rooms in the 100 Mile Hospital. Organizer Brenda Devine says anyone who donated should be proud of themselves. “Through your generosity, we were able to make over $80,000, probably a record in fundraising since we’ve been doing this for about 7 years”, Devine says. In partnership with Interior Health and the 100 Mile Hospice, the South Cariboo Health Foundation was able to complete the two palliative care rooms in the hospital.

Chris Nickless from the 100 Mile Lions says donations aren’t just coming from 100 Mile House. “It’s not just our town, it’s our whole area, the whole South Cariboo”, Nickless says “it stays here, and it’s for our own good. We need it in our hospital, Interior Health is pulled in so many directions, they have such a huge area, they just don’t have enough money. If we can fund our hospital complex to make it the very best it can be, that’s to our benefit.

The fundraiser began at the end of November and will wrap up at the end of January. Even though the fundraiser is over, Devine says the South Cariboo Health Foundation is always accepting donations throughout the year.