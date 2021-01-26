Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene just before midnight (Monday, January 25) for a fire in a compactor outside of Walmart.

“We got a page for a dumpster fire but it ended up being a compactor that they have that’s attached to the building that’s approximately 10 by 30 feet in size.” Assistant Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler said.

“When we arrived on scene it was already quite fully involved with fire on the interior of it, most of the product inside was fully involved, and when we got there the door to the outside of that container was open and we were able to access it easily, “Flaspohler said.

There was a little bit of smoke that entered Walmart, which was evacuated as soon as they made the call.

Flaspohler added Williams Lake Fire Department took a look at the interior of the store to make sure that everything was fine and after they got the compactor fire put out they left it with the property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.