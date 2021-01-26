Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod will appear on TV tonight to discuss the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

McLeod will appear on ‘Political Blind Date’, a program that pairs two political figures with opposing views to discuss various issues. McLeod will be paired with former Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, the duo will be discussing the Trans Mountain Pipeline. “[May] came to our riding for a discussion and a day, so she was my blind date for the day,” McLeod says, “and then I went to her riding where we continued the conversation in terms of wether building this pipeline was a good thing or a bad thing”.

McLeod says she’s seen episodes of the show. “It’s quite an interesting program and quite fun,” McLeod says “one of the first ones I saw was with Doug Ford and Jagmeet Singh, and they biked up Parliament Hill and had their discussion”. McLeod says she’s looking forward to seeing the final result. “I know in the past different politicians have always felt it’s been a fair show and an interesting show, and there is a willingness by a number of politicians to participate because they’ve taken a fun and thoughtful approach”.

The episode featuring MP McLeod and MP May was filmed in the Summer and will be streamed online on tvo.org, January 26th, 2021, at 6 PM PST.