52-year old Kelvin Alphonse was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison and also received a lifetime firearms prohibition in Supreme Court.

Madame Justice Winteringham found Alphonse guilty on all six counts against him back in July of 2018.

That included charges of pointing a firearm, aggravated assault, willfully discharging a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure.

A sentencing hearing was then held in July of last year, but Madame Justice Winteringham then reserved her decision.

The charges against Alphonse were laid in connection with an incident in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female.

The 38-year old victim was first rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel, before being airlifted out to Vancouver in serious condition.