Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Williams Lake Seniors Village.

There were 2 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak, one resident and one staff.

Interior Health said in a release that all eligible residents and staff at Williams Lake Seniors Village long-term care have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Susan Brown, Interior Health president, and CEO said “I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication during this outbreak and everyone in the community for their support. Thanks to their efforts, staff were able to limit the spread within the facility while ensuring the people living there received the best possible care.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.