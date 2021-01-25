Truck down an embankment near Alexandria (Photo provided by RCMP)

A single vehicle accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel ended with some fuel being spilled into the Cuisson Creek.

RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says a transport truck lost control and went off the road at around 8-45 this morning in the Alexandria area…

A transport truck was traveling south on Highway 97 near Church Road when his trailer jackknifed, crossed the center line and entered the ditch on the east side. The truck went approximately 200 meters down a steep embankment before colliding with a tree.”

Weseen says the truck and trailer did not roll over but the fuel tank ruptured and leaked diesel into the creek…

“The truck driver reported that there was approximately 400 litres of fuel in the tank and it’s unknown how much of the diesel leaked into the water.”

Weseen says both the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Environment were notified of the spill.

He says the driver was transported to hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

Weseen says they believe that the weather at the time may have played a role in the crash…

“At the time of the accident the roads were in poor condition. It was snowing and the roads were icy.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.