100 Mile Emergency Services were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle incident this morning.

Crews were called to the South entrance of 108 Mile Ranch, where a vehicle rolled over off Highway 97. 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says two people were removed from the vehicle with the help of passerbys before crews arrived at the scene.

The two were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Original Story:

100 Mile Hosue Emergency Services are on the scene of a single motor vehicle incident near 108 Mile Ranch.

100 Mile Fire Rescue, RCMP, and EMS responded at around 10:15 AM on Monday, January 25th. It is reported a vehicle went over the bank near the South entrance of 108 Mile Ranch.

No injuries as a result of the incident have been reported.