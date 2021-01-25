Young adults interested in working outdoors this summer and playing a key role in environmental stewardship can apply now for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Project Co-ordinator Stephanie Govier said the program offers hands-on work experience through a variety of projects.

“It provides young adults in British Columbia and across Canada the opportunity to work in parks and protected areas. We have them working in 12 crews throughout the Province and they work in our 4 main program areas of recreation, conservation, public outreach, and Indigenous relations.”

Govier said for the 2021 season student rangers will be placed in several locations throughout BC including Williams Lake.

Teams will work in Bowron Lake, Churn Creek protected area, South Chilcotin Mountain Park, and Wells Grey Park.

Govier added the BC Parks Student Ranger Program also opens doors to potential careers with BC Parks.

“Student Rangers have gone on to be a part of our auxiliary Park Ranger program and it can also lead into all sorts of positions with BC Parks whether it’s a full-time Park Ranger position or with some of our more selective program areas such as in conservation, recreation, and our capital program.”

The BC Parks Student Ranger Program is offered to young adults aged 18-30 and eligible candidates must be enrolled in full-time studies during the past academic year with the intention of returning to full-time studies in the fall.

Applications for BC Parks Student Ranger will be accepted until February 21st and the program runs from May until the end of August.