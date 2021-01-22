Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health has identified an additional 53 cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo Chilcotin cluster that was first declared back on Wednesday. (Jan 20)

Since, January 1, a total of 268 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 165 cases are currently active.

Interior Health says most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings.

Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

They are also asked to please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.

The outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is 11 cases among staff.

No patients have been affected and the public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care.

COVID-19 self-isolation is not required after visiting the hospital.