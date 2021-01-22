(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

55 new cases of COVID-19 were announced today in Northern Health and 79 in Interior Health.

Those numbers were part of 508 new infections in the province.

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH).

As of Friday morning, six patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Patients with COVID-19 from this unit have been relocated to the COVID unit.

Getting back to the overall COVID-19 numbers in BC, there are 4,479 active cases in the province, with 315 people fighting the virus in the hospital, and 74 of them in ICU.

9 more people have passed away from the virus in BC, boosting the provincial death toll to 1,128.

To date, 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 2,202 of which are second doses.

Today’s (Friday) report follows the COVID Vaccination Rollout Plan outline that was announced this morning.

“We need to remember our risk remains high right now, even as we protect more and more people with vaccines,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “we are not at the point where we can lift restrictions in our community or long-term care.

Breakdown by region:

+55 North (3,109)

+79 Interior (5,639)

+132 Vancouver Coastal (14,460)

+228 Fraser (38,746)

+13 Island (1,430)