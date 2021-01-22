The advisory was issued by Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Northern Health Authority.

Air Quality Meteorologist Annie Seagram says they issue an advisory when the 24-hour average for concentration of fine particulate matter exceeds 50 micrograms per cubic metre…

“Right now we’re sitting at about 59 micrograms per cubic metre, and if the trend in particulate matter or PM-10 continue as they have in the past two days, we’re expecting that 24 hour average to keep increasing through the evening.”

Williams Lake is fine right now as the reading in the Lake City is only at 24.8 micrograms per cubic metre.

Seagram says the Advisory for Quesnel comes a a little bit earlier than normal this year…

She says that’s because of a lack of snow on the ground right now for January.