As a part of the 2020-21 capital project funding, six community organizations are receiving money and one of them is in Williams Lake.

Vanessa Riplinger is the Executive Director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development.

“We were awarded a Gaming Grant from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and from there we were able to secure $220,000 for the Foundry Cariboo-Chilcotin Gathering Place, Smudging Room and Kitchen”.

Riplinger explained how the fund will be used

“We will be tendering the Foundry project and this Gathering Place is a piece of our Foundry. We actually will be developing that piece of the Foundry when we go to revamp the whole bottom floor at the CO-OP building”.

The Child Development Centre is the lead agency for the Foundry Cariboo-Chilcotin which is the coming together of 22 community partners and when operational it will offer faster, easier access to mental health and substance use services and supports for young people aged 12 to 24 in both rural and urban communities.

Riplinger added there are Foundry’s throughout the Province and that Williams Lake has really been in need of one to service youth 12 to 24 in both rural and urban communities.

The Foundry is still in the very beginning stages and Riplinger hopes that by early next year it will be developed and ready to open its doors.