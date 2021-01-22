2020 paints a disturbing picture when it comes to the number of overdose calls paramedics responded to, especially in the North Cariboo.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, there were 210 calls in Quesnel last year, up from 120 in 2019 and just 84 in 2018.

There was also an increase in Williams Lake…114 in 2020 compared to 78 the previous year.

100 Mile House actually saw its numbers remain about the same.

Paramedics responded to 10 overdose calls in the District, up from 9 in 2019 and down from 14 in 2018.