Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The BC Center for Disease Control has released the specific COVID-19 numbers for the Cariboo.

Quesnel had just four new cases between the week of January 10th and the 16th, by far the fewest number of cases in the region.

There were 24 new cases reported in 100 Mile House, and the Cariboo-Chilcotin is the hardest hit by far with 140.

Interior Health last night declared that region a COVID-19 cluster, as there has been 215 new cases since January 1st.