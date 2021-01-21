The City of Williams Lake has selected a new Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.

Myron Friesen will assume command from Inspector Jeff Pelley who will be commencing a new post in Kamloops.

Inspector Pelley has served as the Detachment Commander since 2016.

In a news release, Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer, said “The city of Williams Lake wishes to thank Inspector Jeff Pelley for his valuable contributions as Williams Lake’s Officer in Charge and wishes him every success in his new post and the City has greatly appreciated his professionalism, responsiveness, and collaboration”.

Myron Friesen is relocating from Grande Prairie Alberta where he has served the RCMP since 2011.

Muraca said “With over 31 years experience with the RCMP, Mr. Friesen is an experienced police officer who has served in Saskatchewan, the Yukon, and Alberta.”