100 Mile House Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a logging truck and a passenger vehicle.

Police say a vehicle was turning off of the highway, and a second vehicle was behind it, and the logging truck driver was turning off the highway and believed both vehicles were turning off the highway as well.

The logging truck collided with the second vehicle at the intersection.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says when fire crews arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was entrapped in the vehicle, but they were able to safely remove her. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says the driver of the logging truck was charged with Driving without Reasonable Consideration.