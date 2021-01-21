100 Mile House RCMP are continuing to investigate a 100 Mile House Church for COVID-19 violations.

Police received a complaint of possible Emergency Program Act violations at the church located in the 5400 block of Tatton Station Road near 105 Mile House. An officer attended the church and observed several individuals leaving the church without proper face coverings in place.

According to RCMP, the officer’s observations were noted on the file, including licence plates and registered owner information. Police say no action was taken at that time.

According to RCMP recent changes in pandemic enforcement allow RCMP to compel alleged offenders of the Emergency Program Act to court by way of an Offence Act Promise to Appear.

“What we’re looking to do at this point is given the new actions that the Emergency Program Act allow us to do is basically enforce those with the people that are setting up the sermons and dates,” 100 Mile House Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says, “we’re going to be having discussions with them regarding that and issuing offense act notices for a future court date, which will allow Crown Council to have a look at the information and decide what direction is going to happen. ”

The church has continued to gather weekly despite the Provincial Health Orders currently in place. A $2,300 ticket has previously been issued to the pastor of the church for COVID-19 Related Measures Act violations.