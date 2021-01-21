The City of Williams Lake, in consultation with Interior Health, has lifted the Boil Water Advisory effective immediately for customers in the Westridge and Golf Course subdivisions, Terra Ridge, and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road.

On January 10, 2021, a water main break was identified on Hodgson Road near the truck wash station and Wotzke Drive intersection and during repair work, two additional breaks were found.

On January 13, 2021, the City of Williams Lake issued a Boil Water Advisory.

Water samples from the affected area were taken on January 13, 14, and 18 and couriered to a lab to receive results for potability.

The City said all samples tested were potable and safe to consume.

For additional information please contact Municipal Services at 250-392-1784.