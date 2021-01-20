Interior Health made that declaration on Wednesday evening.

Since January 1st, Interior Health says a total of 215 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region.

Of those cases, 74 reside in nearby First Nations communities and 158 are currently active.

“As we have seen in recent years, this community has a history of coming together during challenging times in the face of adversity. Now is no different: we must stay focused and reduce the spread of this virus together by strictly following public health orders and direction,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “I want to thank local First Nation chiefs, our healthcare staff and physicians, and community leaders for their dedication and hard work as we respond together to this increase in COVID-19 activity in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.”

Of the 215 cases, most are related to COVID-19 transmission that occurred at recent social events and gatherings in Williams Lake.

Everyone in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and across Interior Health are reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

Interior Health is asking people to not invite friends or extended family to their residence for a visit or gathering.

It also says it is important to follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.